Libya crisis: More than 200 schools in conflict zones closed

The United Nations hopes talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Libya will restart.

The talks were suspended this week after forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar shelled a Tripoli port.

With civilians in the firing line, more than 200 schools have shut.

And, as Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford explains from Tripoli, that means thousands of children are not getting the education they deserve.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #UnitedNations