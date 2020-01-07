Share
0 0 0 0

Libya escalation: Hold over Sirte not a tuning point in Haftar strategy

3 hours ago

Journalist Bourzou Daragahi explains that it could take a more important turn if Gen Haftar were to head to Misrata as it is ‘strongly allied with Turkey’ and has ‘deep root to the Ottoman times’.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment