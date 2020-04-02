Libya fears 150,000 displaced vulnerable to COVID-19

There are fears that the spread of the new coronavirus in Libya will pose a serious threat to some of the 150,000 people who have been displaced by the conflict.

People sheltering in schools and abandoned buildings are particularly vulnerable to infection.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed has more from Tripoli.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #Coronavirus