Libya first responder recounts indiscriminate civilian killings

In Libya, where renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has been accused of indiscriminately targeting civilians during his attempt to capture Tripoli, doctors, healthcare workers and ambulance drivers have spoken of the terror of landmines left behind as Haftar’s forces retreated.

Hamza Alashaal, a first responder, tells Al Jazeera about what he has seen.

