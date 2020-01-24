Libya: Flights resume at Tripoli”s Mitiga airport after days of nearby fighting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Flights at Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport resumed on Thursday, after Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) shut it down for a day when rockets were fired towards it.

Footage shows the open airport, as well as the nearby neighbourhoods damaged by fighting in recent weeks.

Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the UN-backed GNA in April, which eventually settled into a stalemate.

World leaders gathered in Berlin on Sunday agreed on upholding an arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya in hopes of ending the conflict.

