-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Flights resume at Tripoli”s Mitiga airport after days of nearby fighting
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Flights at Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport resumed on Thursday, after Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) shut it down for a day when rockets were fired towards it.
Footage shows the open airport, as well as the nearby neighbourhoods damaged by fighting in recent weeks.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the UN-backed GNA in April, which eventually settled into a stalemate.
World leaders gathered in Berlin on Sunday agreed on upholding an arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya in hopes of ending the conflict.
Video ID: 20200124-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200124-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly