Libya: Footage shows the front line in Abu Grein, between Misrata and Sirte *EXCLUSIVE*
Ruptly has obtained exclusive access to the frontline between the Libyan cities of Misrata and Sirte on Monday, shooting footage from the Government of National Accord (GNA) side days after deadly clashes in Abu Grein.
The footage shows Misrata forces allied with the UN-backed GNA driving on the frontline, damaged vehicles from recent clashes, and a field hospital in the small village of Abu Grein, where three people were killed and 19 wounded in a Libyan National Army (LNA) attack on Sunday.
The LNA led by General Khalifa Haftar announced they had taken control of the city of Sirte on January 6.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
Video ID: 20200128-008
