Libya: Forces of UN-backed Tripoli government take control of key coastal cities
Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces and their supporters were seen on the streets of Surman, one of the cities seized alongside Sabratha and al-Ajaylat, on Monday.
GNA said its forces took control of three key cities on the Mediterranean coast on Monday, as they expelled troops loyal to the Libyan National Army (LNA) of General Khalifa Haftar.
Footage shows GNA fighters cheering and celebrating in Surman city centre, located to the west of Tripoli, as a fire ravaged a building.
“The operation was accomplished with the efforts of the GNA-affiliated Libyan army, in addition to the supporting revolutionaries’ troops coming from the Western region, Tripoli, and from Misrata reaching to Ras Ajdir,” said a GNA forces commander.
Libya has been stuck in a conflict between the internationally-recognised GNA in Tripoli and the LNA which controls much of the country’s east and parts of the south.
The UN has appealed to both sides to stop fighting and allow humanitarian workers to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
