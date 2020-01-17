Libya: German FM Maas meets with LNA”s Haftar ahead of Berlin conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar met in Ar Rajma on Thursday, to hold talks on the ceasefire efforts in the North African country.

Footage shows Maas and Haftar shaking hands before sitting down to talk.

Maas reportedly extended an invitation to the Berlin Libya conference set to be held on Sunday, which was accepted by Haftar.

In a tweet, the German Foreign Office said that “General Haftar has signalled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya Conference in Berlin and is willing to participate. He has repeated his commitment to observe the existing cease-fire.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed Haftar’s readiness to adhere to the truce on Thursday, calling it “good news.”

The rival leader of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, is also expected to attend the conference.

Earlier this week, Haftar left Moscow after hours of negotiations brokered by Russia and Turkey without signing an agreement aimed at formalising a tentative ceasefire with the GNA in the war-wracked country.

