-
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows - 13 mins ago
-
Palestinian President Abbas says accords with Israel, US are void - 43 mins ago
-
UN envoy warns foreign backers will worsen Libyan conflict - 51 mins ago
-
Millions take shelter as Cyclone Amphan nears India, Bangladesh - about 1 hour ago
-
US oil prices: Markets rally but still far from 2020 peak - 2 hours ago
-
WHO head says he will keep leading virus fight after Trump threat - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil suffers record daily Covid-19 death toll, Trump considers travel ban - 2 hours ago
-
England & Chelsea keeper Carly Telford on how to stay ready for eventual season restart - 7 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: no ”mini-Schengens”, warns EU chief - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus Pandemic : Tanzania lifts flight restrictions and quarantines - 12 hours ago
Libya: GNA captures towns near Tunisia border from Haftar
Forces allied with Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) say they have captured two towns near the Tunisian border from eastern-based renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.
Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat has more.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #GNA