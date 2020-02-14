-
Libya: GNA forces patrol Swani frontline after alleged attack by LNA
Footage filmed on Thursday shows UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces at the Swani frontline on the outskirts of Tripoli after an alleged missile attack by the Libyan National Army (LNA).
“This is the aftermath of one of the missiles thrown by Haftar. We are committed to the truce but he is not, and this is one of the missiles that hit a civilian house. There are more than 200 families in this area who were forced to leave because of the missile attacks by the war criminal Haftar,” a GNA soldier said.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
