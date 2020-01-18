-
Libya: GNA supporters question “ceasefire” with Haftar ahead of Berlin peace conference
Supporters of the Government of National Accord (GNA) held a rally in Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square on Friday, protesting against the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader General Khalifa Haftar.
“Concerning the ceasefire, everyone supports it, no logical person wouldn’t support it, no one want’s his country and home to be destroyed, however, a ceasefire, while the enemy remains in the places he invaded doesn’t mean a ceasefire because the shelling didn’t stop, missiles are still targeting civilians,” one of the protesters said.
Another protester added: “This a good agreement [the truce] we all want to stop the bloodshed however he [Haftar] has to go back to where he came from, this is a fundamental condition of ours.”
Protesters were seen holding banners reading: “The blood of our martyrs won’t be spilled in vain.”
In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier on Friday, General Haftar “agreed to comply” with the interim truce that was reached with the GNA.
Haftar and the head of Tripoli’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, are expected to arrive in the German capital on Sunday to attend the peace conference.
