Libya: Haftar forces announce “conditional” ceasefire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Saturday a ‘conditional’ ceasefire in its operation to take Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA), starting 00:01 (22:01 GMT) on Sunday.

The LNA accepted a truce ‘conditional that the other party enforces a ceasefire at the same time,’ said LNA spokesperson Ahmed Mismari. “Any violation of this truce will be met with a harsh response,” Mismari added.

The GNA accepted the proposal, according to its statement.

The LNA launched an operation last April in an attempt to take control of Tripoli, ruled by the GNA.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey called for all parties of the Libyan conflict to declare a ceasefire.

Video ID: 20200112-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200112-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly