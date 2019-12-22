-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Haftar meets Greek foreign minister Dendias in Benghazi
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit:AMNA
Libyan National Army (LNA) chief General Khalifa Haftar met Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Benghazi on Sunday.
According to Greece’s Foreign Ministry, Dendias and Haftar discussed the maritime border agreement signed in November between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
The Greek foreign minister reportedly stressed that Haftar’s position on the agreement coincides with that of Greece, warning that the deal is both harmful to Libyan society and the region’s stability.
On November 27, Tripoli signed a memorandum of understanding with Ankara, giving Turkey access to a contested economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece claiming its maritime rights would be violated.
Video ID: 20191222-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly