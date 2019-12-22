Libya: Haftar meets Greek foreign minister Dendias in Benghazi

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit:AMNA

Libyan National Army (LNA) chief General Khalifa Haftar met Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Benghazi on Sunday.

According to Greece’s Foreign Ministry, Dendias and Haftar discussed the maritime border agreement signed in November between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Greek foreign minister reportedly stressed that Haftar’s position on the agreement coincides with that of Greece, warning that the deal is both harmful to Libyan society and the region’s stability.

On November 27, Tripoli signed a memorandum of understanding with Ankara, giving Turkey access to a contested economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece claiming its maritime rights would be violated.

Video ID: 20191222-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly