Libya: Hundreds protest against LNA forces’ advancement towards Tripoli

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people protested at Martyr square in Tripoli on Friday against the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar advancing towards Tripoli.

Footage shot on Friday shows people waving flags and anti-Haftar banners at the Martyr square where public prayers were also held.

Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April.

The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate.

At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

Video ID: 20200126-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200126-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly