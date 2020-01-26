-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Hundreds protest against LNA forces’ advancement towards Tripoli
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of people protested at Martyr square in Tripoli on Friday against the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar advancing towards Tripoli.
Footage shot on Friday shows people waving flags and anti-Haftar banners at the Martyr square where public prayers were also held.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April.
The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate.
At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
Video ID: 20200126-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200126-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly