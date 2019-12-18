Libya: Italian FM Di Maio meets GNA’s Sarraj in Tripoli

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with the Prime Minister of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli on Tuesday.

Di Maio was in the crisis-wracked African country for a one-day visit, during which he also met with Libyan National Army (LNA) leader General Khalifa Haftar in the village of Ar Rajma, just east of Benghazi.

Upon his return to Rome after his trip, Di Maio reportedly said that his government would be sending a special envoy to Libya who would be tasked with trying to reach a ceasefire.

The LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the UN-backed GNA in April, which eventually settled into a stalemate.

Tensions could rise further in the country in the near future, after Turkey and the GNA recently signed deals on military cooperation as well as maritime borders, with Ankara offering to send troops to Libya in order to shore up its regional ally.

