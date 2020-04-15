Libya: LNA forces shell Tripoli suburbs after suffering setbacks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of General Khalifa Haftar shelled Tripoli’s suburbs on Tuesday, a day after losing three key coastal cities to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) which controls the capital.

Footage shows damaged buildings and rubble in the area of the attack.

“As a result of the shelling, nothing happened and we are here in a residential neighbourhood. This bombing hit this building and cars, and there are no casualties,” said a local resident.

Libya has been stuck in a conflict between the internationally-recognised GNA in Tripoli and the LNA which controls much of the country’s east.

The UN has appealed to both sides to stop fighting and allow humanitarian workers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Video ID: 20200414-061

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-061

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly