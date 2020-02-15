-
Libya: LNA supporters rally against Turkish intervention in Benghazi
Hundreds of supporters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader Khalifa Haftar took to the streets of Benghazi on Friday, to protest against Turkish military presence in the country and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj.
“We went out today to protest against the Turkish intervention and the intervention of Erdogan [Turkish President] and the Qatari intervention in Libyan affairs. Erdogan is bringing mercenaries to steal the money of the Libyan people and to take control of the oil,” one of the protesters said.
He added, “We call on the United Nations’ Security Council to issue an order against Erdogan who killed members of the Libyan Arab Army [Libyan National Army] by drones, he is a criminal, he is a war criminal, and if they don’t listen to our demands, we, the people, will move towards Tripoli with our army.”
Footage shows protesters holding Libyan flags and signs against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the Libyan National Army, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
On January 2, the Turkish Parliament approved a motion to deploy Turkish troops to Libya to aid the GNA for one year.
