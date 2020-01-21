-
Libya: LNA suspends oil production in Wahat district
The Supreme Council of the Azouya Tribe, which backs Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), blocked oil exports from the Wahat district.
Footage filmed on Monday shows the Wintershall Oil Company and Nafoura Field – AGOCO oil facilities located in the vicinity of Jakharrah city in Wahat region.
Khaled Abdul-Malik Lazwee, a local tribe leader, said that “oil fields, which are located within the Jakharrah municipality, were blocked yesterday.”
“This [blockade] comes in response to the Turkish aggression which invades our country. Those oil fields, which surround us, represent 65% of the total Libyan oil production.”
The tribe leader added that the blockade will not stop unless they obtain “international guarantees.”
The Azouya tribe is reported to be one of the largest tribes of Libya.
On Saturday, LNA forces blocked oil exports from a number of ports in the east of the country, leading the Libya National Oil Corporation to declare force majeure.
