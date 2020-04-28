-
Libya: LNA to take control of country “by decision of the Libyan people” – Haftar
Leader of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar said that the army is to govern the country ”by decision of the Libyan people” in a speech on Libya Al-Hadath TV channel on Monday.
“By decision of the Libyan people – the source of powers – we announce the response of the general command of the armed forces for the will of people, in spite of gravity of this task and the multiple obligations and gravity of responsibilities in front of God, our people, our conscience and history.”
Haftar also declared the 2015 UN-mediated deal void that gave rise to the Government of National Accord (GNA), the interim civilian authority currently ruling Tripoli.
“We have followed on your response to our call to drop the suspicious political agreement which has destroyed the country and pushed it to dangerous slopes, as well as to authorise whomever you deem capable and competent to lead in such phase. While we express our pride to authorise the general command for this historical mission in such exceptional circumstances, and suspend the political agreement to be part of the past,” he said.
Following the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, since 2014 the country has been split since between areas controlled by the GNA in Tripoli and the northwest, and territory held by eastern-based LNA in Benghazi lead by Khalifa Haftar.
