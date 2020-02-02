Libya: One killed, several injured by LNA shelling in southern Tripoli

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One civilian was killed, and several others were reportedly injured due to shelling by Libyan National Army (LNA) forces that hit the al-Kuraimiyyah area in southwestern Tripoli on Friday, according to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The (GNA) reported that the shelling has caused damage to property and vehicles in the area.

Footage shows smoke billowing in the background, with damaged vehicles, glass and debris scattered around and bloodstains on the ground.

Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April 2019.

Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, said that the truce in the north African country “holds only in name,” as he was briefing the UN Security Council via teleconference, on Thursday.

The conflict between the GNA and the LNA has eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, the leaders of many countries agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

Video ID: 20200201-052

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-052

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly