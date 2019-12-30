Libya: One woman reportedly killed following airstrike near Tripoli airport

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A woman was reportedly killed and a child injured after an airstrike hit a residential area close to Tripoli’s Mitiga International Airport on Sunday.

Footage shows the aftermath of the airstrike, which destroyed various buildings and cars and killed the livestock.

“This is an endowment of land that we made for rent. This is a civilian place, it is not military,” said Husain al-Sadic Ali Bin Saeed, whose land was damaged in the strike.

The airstrike was allegedly carried out by Libyan National Army (LNA) forces.

The LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, have launched an operation last April in an attempt to take control of Tripoli, ruled by the Al-Wefaq government, and are fighting against pro-government forces recognized by the international community.

