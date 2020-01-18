-
Libya peace conference in Berlin: What’s at stake? | DW News
In Libya, followers of General Khalifa Haftar, who oppose the internationally recognized government, have blockaded several key oil production facilities, threatening the country’s main source of income. Friday saw demonstrations by supporters of the two rival administrations of Haftar and the UN-supported government of Fayez al-Sarraj. It comes ahead of a major international summit due to be held in Berlin, aimed at stopping Libya’s fighting. World leaders including Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the conference hosted by Germany’s Angela Merkel. So what’s at stake if the talks fail to result in a peace deal?
