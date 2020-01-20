Libya Peace Conference: World Leaders pledge to stop weapon transfers | DW News

World leaders gathered in Berlin over the weekend for a Libya peace conference. They agreed to stop interfering in Libya and respect a UN weapons embargo in a pledge to help end the fighting in Libya. But after nine years of war, the rival factions on the ground in Libya are still refusing to meet.

