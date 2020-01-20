Share
0 0 0 0

Libya Peace Conference: World Leaders pledge to stop weapon transfers | DW News

50 mins ago

World leaders gathered in Berlin over the weekend for a Libya peace conference. They agreed to stop interfering in Libya and respect a UN weapons embargo in a pledge to help end the fighting in Libya. But after nine years of war, the rival factions on the ground in Libya are still refusing to meet.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Libya

Leave a Comment