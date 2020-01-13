Libya peace efforts: Turkey and Russia hold talks

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

It is divided between militia groups, which mostly back two rival governments.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow, while Jamal Elshayyal reports joins us from Turkish capital Ankara.

