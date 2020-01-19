Libya: Peaceful scenes in Tripoli as Berlin conference ends

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tripoli was all quiet on Sunday evening after the Berlin conference ended in a promise to respect the existing arms embargo.

Martyr’s Square, a place where protesters often congregate, was only used by families taking their children for a stroll.

The countries with an interest in the long-running civil agreed to provide no further military support while a ceasefire lasts.

The conference is hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and will be attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.

