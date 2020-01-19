-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Peaceful scenes in Tripoli as Berlin conference ends
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tripoli was all quiet on Sunday evening after the Berlin conference ended in a promise to respect the existing arms embargo.
Martyr’s Square, a place where protesters often congregate, was only used by families taking their children for a stroll.
The countries with an interest in the long-running civil agreed to provide no further military support while a ceasefire lasts.
The conference is hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and will be attended by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as by leaders from the US, Russia, Turkey, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, and numerous African states.
Video ID: 20200119-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200119-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly