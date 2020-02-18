Libya: Port of Tripoli hit in missile attack by Haftar forces

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The sea port of Tripoli was attacked during shelling on the Libyan capital on Tuesday, by forces loyal to the Libya National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar.

Footage shows heavy smoke billowing from a warehouse storing containers.

Libyan National Army (LNA) claimed they attacked the sea port in an attempt to hit a Turkish ship carrying arms and ammunitions, revising an earlier statement claiming that the Turkish vessel was on fire.

Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.

The UN’s top Libya envoy Ghassan Salame told press on Tuesday the sea port in Libya’s capital Tripoli was attacked, saying that the truce is “very fragile” and “often violated.”

