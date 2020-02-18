-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya: Port of Tripoli hit in missile attack by Haftar forces
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The sea port of Tripoli was attacked during shelling on the Libyan capital on Tuesday, by forces loyal to the Libya National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar.
Footage shows heavy smoke billowing from a warehouse storing containers.
Libyan National Army (LNA) claimed they attacked the sea port in an attempt to hit a Turkish ship carrying arms and ammunitions, revising an earlier statement claiming that the Turkish vessel was on fire.
Fighting has been taking place around the Libyan capital since the LNA, which controls much of Libya’s east and parts of the south, first launched an offensive to gain control of Tripoli from the GNA in April. The conflict eventually settled into a stalemate. At the Berlin conference on January 19, world leaders agreed on upholding a UN arms embargo and implementing a ceasefire in Libya.
The UN’s top Libya envoy Ghassan Salame told press on Tuesday the sea port in Libya’s capital Tripoli was attacked, saying that the truce is “very fragile” and “often violated.”
Video ID: 20200218-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200218-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly