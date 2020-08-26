-
Libya: Protests against corruption continue in Tripoli
Tripoli residents continued protests against corruption, as filmed at Martyrs’ Square on Tuesday.
Demonstrators took to the streets of Tripoli on Tuesday, to continue protesting against corruption and the deteriorating living conditions.
Protesters could be seen marching with flags and placards and rallying on Tripoli’s Martyrs’ Square.
Libya has been torn by conflict since the ousting of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
More recently the country has been split into areas controlled by the GNA in Tripoli and the northwest, and territories held by the eastern-based LNA in Benghazi, led by Haftar.
The two sides announced a ceasefire on August, 21.
