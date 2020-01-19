Libya rivals, world powers talk peace at Berlin summit

Leaders of Libya’s warring sides and foreign powers have begun talks in Berlin at an international summit on ways to end the long-running conflict in the oil-rich North African country.

The head of Tripoli’s internationally-recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, were expected to attend Sunday’s United Nations-backed gathering in the German capital, the first such event since 2018.

Haftar must end his aggressive stance to pave the way for a political process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at the peace summit.

