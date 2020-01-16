Libya talks in Russia: Haftar consulting allies on truce deal

Sporadic fighting has resumed between Libya’s warring sides after ceasefire talks stalled in Moscow.

Turkey and Russia brokered the fragile truce over the weekend, but Ankara says it is too early to say the ceasefire has collapsed.

Hopes have now moved to an international summit which will be held in Berlin on Sunday aimed at resolving the conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal reports from Ankara.

