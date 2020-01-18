Libya: Turkey deployed Hawk air defence system in Tripoli”s Mitiga airport – LNA spokesperson

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Libyan National Army’s Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA) said Turkey has deployed a Hawk medium-range surface-to-air missile system to Mitiga Airport in Tripoli to protect incoming airplanes from possible airstrikes, during a press conference on Saturday in Benghazi.

“We observed that the Turks have installed an air defence system. I think it is American Hawk system in Mitiga [Airport in Tripoli],” Major General Ahmed al-Mismari told the press on Saturday. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of terrorist mercenaries from the north of Syria and other military officers from Turkey also landed and established a base now to receive forces in Tripoli.”

The Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader General Khalifa Haftar and the head of Tripoli’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, are expected to arrive in the German capital on Sunday to attend a peace conference.

