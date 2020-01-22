Share
Libya war costing $77m in oil revenue per day

Libya’s oil production has slowed to a near halt after forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar blockaded ports and stopped pipelines.
The move is costing the country’s struggling economy $77m a day.
Shortages of basic goods and price hikes are expected to follow.
Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Libya’s last functioning refinery in Zawiya, west of the capital, Tripoli.

