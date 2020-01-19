Libya war explained: Key players and affiliations | DW News

A peace conference is underway in Berlin aimed at ending years of conflict in Libya. Germany says its goal is to stop Libya from becoming a second Syria and it’s bringing together the country’s main warring parties and their international allies at the negotiating table.

Right now, Libya and its backers are split between two rival governments. In Tripoli, the UN-backed government of Fayez al Serraj, and in Tobruk the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar. Germany has expressed confidence that an agreement can be reached in the German capital. But few Libyans share her optimism.

