Libyan armed groups accused of human rights abuses

29 mins ago

There is growing concern about armed groups in Libya abducting or arresting thousands of people, leaving their families with no idea of their whereabouts.
One of the most high-profile cases was the kidnapping of a human rights campaigner Seham Sergiwa a few months ago.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

