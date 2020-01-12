Share
Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announce conditional ceasefire

4 hours ago

Libyan renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has agreed to a ceasefire that has taken effect in Libya.
He had previously refused to order his forces to put down arms.
The move was welcomed by Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of the UN-recognised government.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli, Libya.

