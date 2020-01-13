Share
Libyan rivals expected to sign truce in Moscow

2 hours ago

Both sides in Libya’s conflict are expected Monday in Moscow to sign an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire which went into effect over the weekend, ending nine months of fighting after weeks of international diplomacy.

