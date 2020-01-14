Share
Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal

16 mins ago

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj left Moscow on Tuesday without reaching an agreement on a ceasefire deal proposed by Russia and Turkey. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/13/libyan-rivals-to-meet-in-moscow-to-sign-ceasefire-deal

