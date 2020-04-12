Libyans complain about lack of virus assistance

Libya is waging two battles – the civil war which has split the country and the fight against the coronavirus.

But some communities are complaining about the lack of help from the internationally recognised government to contain the virus.

They are forced to rely on donations, volunteers or any other help they can get.

Al Jazeera’s Libya correspondent Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports.

