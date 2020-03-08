Libya’s entrepreneurs find opportunities amid fighting

Nearly a year of fighting near Libya’s capital has taken a heavy toll on the economy.

Many businesses have closed and young people have sought work abroad.

But some entrepreneurs say they are determined to carve out opportunities.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Libya #Entrepreneurship