Libya’s GNA seizes cities near Tunisian border

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has defeated the forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar in Sabratha, Surman and three smaller cities between Tripoli and the Tunisian border.

The GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, is recognised by the United Nations, and last year fended off an attempt by the Libyan National Army, led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, to take control of the capital city of Tripoli.

Since then, the UN says hundreds have been killed and more than 200-thousand people have been displaced by the fighting. In the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, there have been international calls for a pause in the violence, but repeated attempts for a ceasefire have failed.

