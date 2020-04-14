-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Libya’s GNA seizes cities near Tunisian border
Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has defeated the forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar in Sabratha, Surman and three smaller cities between Tripoli and the Tunisian border.
The GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, is recognised by the United Nations, and last year fended off an attempt by the Libyan National Army, led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, to take control of the capital city of Tripoli.
Since then, the UN says hundreds have been killed and more than 200-thousand people have been displaced by the fighting. In the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, there have been international calls for a pause in the violence, but repeated attempts for a ceasefire have failed.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en