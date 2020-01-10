Libya’s Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow’s call for ceasefire

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has rejected a call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire as he presses on to take Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

Fighting between Haftar’s forces and the UN-recognised government has escalated over recent weeks.

European and African leaders fear the conflict could destabilise the region.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#LibyaConflict #LibyaCeasefire #KhalifaHaftar