Libya’s Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow’s call for ceasefire

46 mins ago

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar has rejected a call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire as he presses on to take Libya’s capital, Tripoli.
Fighting between Haftar’s forces and the UN-recognised government has escalated over recent weeks.
European and African leaders fear the conflict could destabilise the region.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

