Libya’s Mitiga airport closes again amid threats from Haftar

The Libyan capital’s only operational airport has closed again after threats by forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, dealing another setback to peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign minister blamed Libya’s renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar for standing in the way of peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

