Libya’s warring leaders eye Berlin truce talks

In tonight’s edition: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar agreed “in principle” Thursday to attend a peace conference in Berlin after the head of Tripoli’s UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj signalled he would be present. Senegal’s new law to criminalize rape has come too late for many victims but it brings hope to women who last year campaigned hard to strengthen the legislation. And finally the Seychelles tussle between environment and tourism.

