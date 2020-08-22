-
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 13 mins ago
-
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 45 mins ago
-
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE from outside Berlin hospital as Navalny arrives - 2 hours ago
-
Meet the woman campaigning for her right to die just for being old - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Police convoy escorts Navalny to Charite hospital for treatment - 2 hours ago
-
Libya’s warring rivals announce ceasefire - 4 hours ago
-
Air ambulance carrying ill Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany - 4 hours ago
-
Mali: Thousands celebrate downfall of president Keita following coup - 4 hours ago
-
Qatar: Nature and development at a crossroads | Talk to Al Jazeera - 4 hours ago
Libya’s warring rivals announce ceasefire
Libya’s warring rival governments announced in separate statements Friday that they would cease all hostilities and organise nationwide elections soon, an understanding swiftly welcomed by the United Nations.
