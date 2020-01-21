Libya’s youth suffer from war and lack of opportunities

After the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi nine years ago, there was the hope of a bright new future for Libya.

But with the country engulfed by fighting, young people are suffering – not just from the war, but also from a lack of opportunities.

And as Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley reports from Tripoli, many now see their future away from their homeland.

