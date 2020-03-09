-
Life and death decisions under siege: Syrian doctor on ninth anniversary of war
It’s now been nine years since the start of the war in Syria – and Syrian civilians are still dying and seeking safety as refugees. Our guest is a doctor who spent five years treating patients under the missiles and bombs of the Syrian regime and its Russian backers in Eastern Ghouta. Dr. Amani Ballour was just 25 years old and fresh out of medical school when the siege began. Her experiences and eventual evacuation were the subject of a documentary, “The Cave”, which was nominated at this year’s Oscars.
