Life and death decisions under siege: Syrian doctor on ninth anniversary of war

It’s now been nine years since the start of the war in Syria – and Syrian civilians are still dying and seeking safety as refugees. Our guest is a doctor who spent five years treating patients under the missiles and bombs of the Syrian regime and its Russian backers in Eastern Ghouta. Dr. Amani Ballour was just 25 years old and fresh out of medical school when the siege began. Her experiences and eventual evacuation were the subject of a documentary, “The Cave”, which was nominated at this year’s Oscars.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en