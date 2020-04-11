“Life has changed but perhaps not because of coronavirus” – Minsk residents react to COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As millions of people in Europe and around the world have been asked or ordered to stay at home by their governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus, life goes on almost as usual in Belarus.

Residents of the capital Minsk on Friday commented on their attitude towards the COVID-19 situation and on how they see the threat posed by coronavirus.

“Only stupid will not be afraid. We have to be cautious and take all necessary measures in order to protect one’s relatives and oneself,” one local woman said, adding that she would support quarantine measures.

Another resident commented that “Life has changed but perhaps not because of coronavirus but because of the dollar rate. Everything in the country depends on it. The prices are getting higher.”

One local said that “Personally I am now very afraid of being infected. I am more afraid for the people I work and live with. There are grandmothers, elderly people. I am very worried about them in this matter.”

On April 8, Belarus introduced its first restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, obliging people with confirmed coronavirus infections, as well as those who arrived from COVID-19 impacted countries and those who have been in contact with infected persons to stay at home and self-isolate. However, at present there are no fines or other penalties for disobeying the order.

The country has registered 1,793 coronavirus cases as of April 10. Nineteen people have died of COVID-19 in Belarus, according to official figures.

