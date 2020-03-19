Life in a ghost town: Meet the Moldovans who refuse to be climate migrants | #EUClimateMigrants E4

Ion Sandu is an 86-year-old retired teacher living in a small, abandoned Moldovan village. Following devastating flooding nearly a decade ago, most of his neighbours moved to a new government-built village 15 kilometres away. But in the European country most vulnerable to climate change, he wants to remain in his lifelong home—no matter what the conditions.

#ClimateChange #EuropeClimateMigrants #ClimateMigrants