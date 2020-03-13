Life lessons with Noha Baz: Paediatrician, foodie and tireless optimist

Noha Baz’s recently published autobiography is a hymn to the complex contradictions of modern-day Lebanon. An experienced paediatrician and passionate food writer, Baz has spent her adult life fighting for a fairer start for Lebanon’s most marginalised children, while always advocating for life’s simplest pleasures. She joined us for Perspective.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en