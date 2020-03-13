Share
Life lessons with Noha Baz: Paediatrician, foodie and tireless optimist

37 mins ago

Noha Baz’s recently published autobiography is a hymn to the complex contradictions of modern-day Lebanon. An experienced paediatrician and passionate food writer, Baz has spent her adult life fighting for a fairer start for Lebanon’s most marginalised children, while always advocating for life’s simplest pleasures. She joined us for Perspective.

