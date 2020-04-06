Life under lockdown: Chileans getting creative

Chile is one of Latin America’s worst-affected countries with more than 4,000 reported cases.

Like many countries, lockdown measures have dramatically changed day to day living. Now, many people are getting creative to restore normality amid restrictions as much as possible.

Al Jazeera’s Latin America editor Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Chile #ChileLockdown