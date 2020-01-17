Light pollution: Stealing the night

It’s a pollution that’s rarely spoken of, but one that’s endangering ecosystems by harming animals whose life cycles depend on dark skies. Light pollution is defined as excessive, misdirected, or obtrusive artificial light. In this edition of Down to Earth we find out more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en